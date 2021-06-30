Killorn (leg) will not be in the lineup for Game 2 versus the Habs on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Killorn has racked up eight goals and nine assists, including eight power-play points, so his absence will certainly impact the Bolts' offensive options. Tyler Johnson or Blake Coleman figures to replace Killorn on the second line and with the man advantage. Coach Jon Cooper stressed that Killorn was still day-to-day, so he may still be an option for Game 3 on Friday.