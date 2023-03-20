Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Killorn gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the second period, sending a wrist shot past a screened Vitek Vanecek. The 33-year-old Killorn has been hot of late, tallying seven goals and 11 points in 11 games since the start of March. He's up to 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 71 games this year, five shy of his career high set last season.