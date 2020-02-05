Lightning's Alex Killorn: Seals win with ENG

Killorn collected his 21st goal of the season with an empty-net tally in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Killorn rounded out the scoring with 45 seconds left in regulation, picking up his first goal in the last five games. Killorn's 21 goals this season are a career high and his 41 points have him within striking distance of the career-high 47 he amassed in 2017-18. The 29-year-old is on track for a 30-goal, 65-point season.