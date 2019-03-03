Lightning's Alex Killorn: Secondary scoring continues
Killorn delivered two assists and finished plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over Ottawa.
Killorn has been delivering occasional offence for the Bolts and the trend continues. His 33 points (13 games, 20 assists) in 66 games make him a depth play at best.
