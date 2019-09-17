Lightning's Alex Killorn: Set to make preseason debut
Killorn will be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Hurricanes, Ryan Kolakowski of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Killorn played through a minor tear in his right MCL during the Lightning's brief postseason run last year, but he didn't require offseason surgery and appears to be back to 100 percent as Tampa Bay's preseason schedule gets underway. The 30-year-old vet, who notched 18 goals and 40 points while posting a plus-22 rating in 82 games last campaign, will occupy a bottom-six role while at even strength in 2019-20, but he should also see time on the Lightning's second man-advantage unit.
