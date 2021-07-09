Killorn (leg) told reporters he expects to resume training in 3-4 weeks and should be ready for the upcoming season, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Killorn missed the last four games of the season after fracturing his leg but it appears he won't suffer any lingering effects heading into next year. The 31-year-old natural center failed to reach the 40-point mark this year but should be capable of doing so in a full 82-game campaign in 2021-22 making him a solid fantasy option.