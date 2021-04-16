Killorn scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Killorn was awarded the goal when his pass for Anthony Cirelli on a 2-on-1 rush deflected off the defender's stick and past Chris Driedger. His chip pass sprung Victor Hedman in OT and he put home the winner. The points were Killorn's first in his last 10 games.