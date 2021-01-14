Killorn dished out two assists and took three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Killorn's line with Anthony Cirelli and Mathieu Joseph showed instant chemistry, as both of Killorn's linemates lit the lamp in the opening period while the veteran winger notched an assist on each goal. While he'll be hard-pressed to match last season's 20.0 shooting percentage, Killorn should continue to mark the scoresheet with regularity while skating on Tampa Bay's second line and top power-play unit.