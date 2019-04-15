Lightning's Alex Killorn: Status uncertain
Killorn is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could cause him to miss Game 4 versus Columbus on Tuesday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official website reports.
Killorn failed to put a shot on net in his previous two games and, unsurprisingly, didn't pick up a point in either contest. Killorn reached the 40-point mark for the second straight season and fourth time in his career this year. If the 29-year-old is unable to give it a go, Ryan Callahan figures to remain in the lineup while Nikita Kucherov returns from his suspension.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Steady Eddie on score sheet•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Fine time for personal record•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Secondary scoring continues•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Breaks goal drought•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two points in last seven games•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Picks up point in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...