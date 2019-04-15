Lightning's Alex Killorn: Status uncertain

Killorn is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could cause him to miss Game 4 versus Columbus on Tuesday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official website reports.

Killorn failed to put a shot on net in his previous two games and, unsurprisingly, didn't pick up a point in either contest. Killorn reached the 40-point mark for the second straight season and fourth time in his career this year. If the 29-year-old is unable to give it a go, Ryan Callahan figures to remain in the lineup while Nikita Kucherov returns from his suspension.