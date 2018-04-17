Lightning's Alex Killorn: Stays hot in Game 3 loss
Killorn scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils in Game 3.
That's now five points (four goals, one assist) in three games to begin the postseason for Killorn, with only his Game 1 goal coming at even strength. As long as Tampa's power play is firing on all cylinders, the 28-year-old figures to be one of the surprise scoring stars of the playoffs.
