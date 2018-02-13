Lightning's Alex Killorn: Stays hot in loss to Leafs
Killorn scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.
While a five-point night will always boost a stat line, Killorn's five goals and five assists through his past six outings are still impressive marks. Due to injuries, he's climbed into a top-six role of late, and the Nova Scotian has cashed in on the opportunity. Additionally, as long as he's scoring, he might not lose his cushy gig. Killorn currently offers fleeting fantasy value and is a player to keep tabs on in all settings until the offense drys up -- if it does.
