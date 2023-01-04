Killorn netted a goal in Tampa Bay's 4-1 victory over Chicago on Tuesday.

Killorn provided the game-winner at 7:11 of the third period. He's contributed four goals over his last five contests, bringing him up to 12 markers and 26 points in 36 games in 2022-23. The 33-year-old is shooting 19.7 percent, which is up from 15.2 in 2021-22 and his career average of 12.2, so it wouldn't be surprising to see that dip as the campaign progresses.