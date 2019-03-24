Lightning's Alex Killorn: Steady Eddie on score sheet
Killorn netted his 17th goal of the season Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Blues.
The goal puts him one point from his fourth 40-point season. Killorn is a sturdy, workman-like winger who delivers depth production. Nothing more, nothing less.
