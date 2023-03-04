Killorn scored two goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Both tallies came in the third period after Tampa Bay had fallen into a 5-1 hole. It's Killorn's first multi-goal game of the season but his fifth multi-point performance in the last 12 contests, a stretch in which he's racked up three goals and 12 points. The 33-year-old is now three markers short of his third career 20-goal campaign, and four points short of reaching 50 for the second time.