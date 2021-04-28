Killorn scored two goals on five shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Killorn netted a power-play goal in the second period and added a long-range strike in the third that went in faster than Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban could get off the ice. The two-goal showing put Killorn at 30 points in 49 contests this year. He's added 104 shots on net and 51 hits with a plus-3 rating.