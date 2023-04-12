Killorn tallied a goal in Tampa Bay's 4-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Killorn didn't record a point over his previous two games, but he did contribute three goals and seven points over five outings from March 25-April 5. He's up to 27 goals and 63 points in 81 appearances in 2022-23. Killorn's latest marker established a new career high, surpassing his total of 26 from the 2019-20 campaign.