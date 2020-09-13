Killorn will be available for Sunday's Game 4 versus the Islanders after serving his one-game suspension.
Killorn was handed a one-game suspension for boarding the Islanders' Brock Nelson in Game 2, but he'll be back in the lineup with a chance to go up 3-1 in the series. The veteran center has been otherwise quiet lately, going pointless in eight of the last nine games.
