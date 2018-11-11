Lightning's Alex Killorn: Takes step forward in defeat
Killorn had the primary assist on a pair of goals Saturday, but it was not enough in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa.
Killorn is better than what he has shown this year, but the numbers can't be ignored. Seven points in 17 games is simply not getting it done, especially considering he hadn't found the net since Oct. 18. That said, this showing was solid. If he's on your bench, stash him until he shows that his performance was no fluke; he could turn into a bargain if his price continues to plummet.
