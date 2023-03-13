Killorn scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Killorn opened the scoring 1:19 into the first period, taking a net-front feed from Anthony Cirelli before beating Connor Hellebuyck with a wrist shot. The goal is Killorn's 20th of the season, the third time in his 11-year career that he's reached that mark. The 33-year-old forward is up to 51 points through 67 games, eight shy of his career best set last season.