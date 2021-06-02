Killorn scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Killorn broke a scoreless tie at 7:09 of the second period on a pass from Steven Stamkos. The 31-year-old Killorn now shares the Lightning's team lead in goals with Brayden Point -- both forwards have five tallies. Killorn has added four assists, 18 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 10 hits through eight playoff contests.