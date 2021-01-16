Killorn scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Killorn had a pair of helpers in the season-opening win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday, but it was his turn to score Friday. He provided the Lightning's second goal of the contest and now has three points and five shots on goal through two outings. Killorn will likely skate alongside Anthony Cirelli and Tyler Johnson, who had the assists on his goal, to begin the 2020-21 campaign.