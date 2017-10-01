Lightning's Alex Killorn: Tallies pair of man-advantage goals
Killorn contributed two power-play goals on three shots Saturday, helping the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime, preseason road win over the Predators.
This was a fine way to wrap up the preseason for Killorn, who's been with the Bolts ever since they took him in the third round (77th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He logged 20:07 of ice time in this final exhibition tuneup, which was the highest among Tampa's forwards. Look for him on the second line alongside Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat to start the new campaign.
