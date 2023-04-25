Killorn netted two goals in Tampa Bay's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 4 on Monday.

Killorn's second tally increased Tampa Bay's lead to 4-1 late in the second period, but that ended up not being enough to secure the win. Still, it was a strong game for the 33-year-old, who now has two goals and four points in four playoff appearances this year. Killorn's up to 22 markers and 46 points in 83 career postseason contests.