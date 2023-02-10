Killorn delivered three assists in a 5-0 win over Colorado on Thursday.
One of the helpers came on the power play. Killorn is a strong secondary scorer on one of the East's best teams, but he had been held off the score sheet in four straight games prior to Thursday. Now, Killorn has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 51 games.
