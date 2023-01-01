Killorn scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
He forced a Shayne Gostisbehere turnover at the blue line and roared in on a breakaway, beating Karel Vejmelka with a quick move. Killorn has three goals in his last four games and 11 (25 points) in 35 games on the season.
