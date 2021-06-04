Killorn scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Nikita Kucherov found Killorn in the slot for the game-tying goal at 16:18 of the second period. The 31-year-old Killorn has picked up four of his 10 points on the power play this postseason. The veteran forward has added 22 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 11 hits from a productive second-line role with first-unit power-play time.