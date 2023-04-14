Killorn scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-0 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Killorn gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead in the first period with a wrist shot glove side from the left circle. It was the 27th of his season and fifth game winner. Overall, Killorn has delivered a strong 64-point season on a disproportionately high shooting percentage (18.4; 12.5 career). He should have a strong postseason, but don't expect this level of offense in future seasons. Killorn will turn 34 during training camp next season, and he's coming off the best two seasons of his career (59 and 64 points, respectively). The odds are thin that he can repeat.