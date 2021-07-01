Killorn (leg) will make the trip to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday, though coach Jon Cooper wouldn't comment on the winger's availability, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

It's certainly good news that Killorn will be on the trip but fantasy players will have to wait until after Friday's game-day skate to see if Cooper provides an update on Killorn. If the 31-year-old Nova Scotia native does play, he should jump right back into his spot on the second line, which would relegate Tyler Johnson down to a bottom-six role, likely the fourth line.