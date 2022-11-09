Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Killorn cut the deficit to one goal early in the third period, but the Lightning couldn't find an equalizer. He's found a groove on offense lately, notching three goals and two assists in his last five contests after a slow start to the campaign. The veteran winger is up to four tallies, eight points, 17 shots on net, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances.
