Killorn scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim.

He wired a shot from the high slot at 16:42 of the first to put the Bolts up 2-0 and appeared to tie the game 3-3 late in the third. But that goal was overturned on video review for an offside zone entry. And then Killorn scored at 1:01 of OT, but that goal was nullified on video review, too. He entered the zone before the puck. Killorn was sharp Thursday and snapped a five-game point drought and seven-game goal drought.