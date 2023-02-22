Killorn collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

After a scoreless first period, the Lightning struck four times in the second with Killorn picking up both his helpers during the frame. The 33-year-old hasn't scored a goal in 15 straight games, but he's still having a productive February by dishing multiple helpers in three of the last six. On the season, Killorn has pocketed 14 goals and 41 points through 56 contests.