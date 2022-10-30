Killorn had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Sharks.
His goal went five-hole on James Reimer late in the second to put the Bolts up 3-2. Killorn has five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games this season, but has points in just three of those games. Fantasy managers need more consistency from the winger to deploy him on the regular.
