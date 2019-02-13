Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two points in last seven games

Killorn has two assists in his last seven games.

Both of the helpers came in the same game. Killorn is what he is -- a hard-working, do-anything winger who battles his way to about 35-40 points each year. Last year's 47 was clearly the outlier. Killorn is a coach's dream, but valuable only in extremely deep formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories