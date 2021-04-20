Killorn scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
He opened the scoring late in the first period before setting up Yanni Gourde for the winner 2:50 into the extra frame. Killorn has two two-points efforts in the last three games after snapping a nine-game point drought, and on the season he has 12 goals and 27 points through 45 contests.
