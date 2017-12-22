Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two points in win
Killorn scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Senators.
Killorn is quietly on pace for a 50-point season with 21 points through 34 games. Take a look at the wire -- he could be sitting out there.
