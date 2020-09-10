Killorn will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday for boarding the Islanders' Brock Nelson during Wednesday's Game 2 win over New York.

Killorn was assessed a major penalty as well as a game misconduct for his hit on Nelson, which occurred less than six minutes into the first period of Wednesday's contest. In other words, Killorn has more or less already missed a game for his hit on Nelson, which will undoubtedly factor into the Department of Player Safety's decision on whether he should be levied a fine or a suspension. The DOPS' decision will be announced prior to puck drop for Game 3 on Friday.