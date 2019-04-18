Lightning's Alex Killorn: Won't need surgery

Killorn won't require surgery to repair a minor tear in his right MCL, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Killorn is able to avoid surgery means he should be up and ready to go when training camp kicks off in the fall. The winger managed just one assists, six PIM and three shots in four playoff games versus the Blue Jackets, a far cry from the 40-point campaign he put together in the regular season. The 29-year-old has reached the 40-point mark four times in his career and should be capable of doing so again in 2019-20.