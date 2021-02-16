Volkov scored two goals in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.

The 23-year-old winger did what he could to help the Lightning climb out of a deep hole in the second period, lighting the lamp twice in a little over four minutes to make the score 5-3, but Tampa couldn't finish the comeback. Volkov has three goals and four points in the last four games, but his spot on the fourth line makes him a risky fantasy option despite his recent production.