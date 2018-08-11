Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Making case to win roster spot
Volkov is a prime candidate to crack the Opening Night lineup with the Lightning this season, The Athletic reports.
The net-crashing Russian phenom laced a team-high 23 goals to complement 22 assists and a plus-19 rating over 75 regular-season contests with the AHL's Crunch in 2017-18. He also came close to a point-per-game average in an abbreviated playoff run. Benoit Groulx, who coaches Tampa's top minor-league affiliate, specifically named Volkov and Mathieu Joseph as the two players with early bids to grab one of the last roster spots in training camp. The Bolts led all teams in scoring last season, so any prospect knocking on their door is going to warrant a serious look in fantasy games.
More News
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...