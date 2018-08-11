Volkov is a prime candidate to crack the Opening Night lineup with the Lightning this season, The Athletic reports.

The net-crashing Russian phenom laced a team-high 23 goals to complement 22 assists and a plus-19 rating over 75 regular-season contests with the AHL's Crunch in 2017-18. He also came close to a point-per-game average in an abbreviated playoff run. Benoit Groulx, who coaches Tampa's top minor-league affiliate, specifically named Volkov and Mathieu Joseph as the two players with early bids to grab one of the last roster spots in training camp. The Bolts led all teams in scoring last season, so any prospect knocking on their door is going to warrant a serious look in fantasy games.