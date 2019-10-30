Volkov will make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Volkov was called up after the injury to Patrick Maroon (upper body), and the 22-year-old will immediately enter a role with a couple of the best players in hockey. He has a solid track record in the AHL with back-to-back, 20-goal seasons, but it's far from anything special. However, he'll look to make the most of his opportunity Wednesday.