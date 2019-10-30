Volkov has been recalled from the AHL, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Volkov was one of the best players cut in the preseason. He has already put up three points in three games with AHL Syracuse and is needed to offset injuries to Anthony Cirelli and Pat Maroon. Volkov may be asked to suit up in Maroon's spot on the fourth line. It's less than ideal for the scorer -- Maroon is an energy guy counted on for his physicality. But NHL ice always better than the AHL.