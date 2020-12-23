Volkov agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, per agent Dan Milstein.

The fact that Volkov's contract is one-way in nature is perhaps the most intriguing aspect considering the Lightning are already significantly over the cap and still need to lock up restricted free agent Anthony Cirelli before the start of training camp on Jan. 3. The Lightning's recent spending spree could be an indication Nikita Kucherov (hip) will start the season on long-term injured reserve which may open up a spot in the lineup for Volkov as a bottom-six option.