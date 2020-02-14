Volkov was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Volkov managed one shot, two hits and a minus-1 rating in 10:43 of ice time versus Edmonton on Thursday. The winger heading back to the minors likely means at least one of Anthony Cirelli (lower body), Nikita Kucherov (lower body) or Steven Stamkos (lower body) will be available against the Flyers on Saturday.