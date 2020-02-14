Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Sent back to minors
Volkov was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Volkov managed one shot, two hits and a minus-1 rating in 10:43 of ice time versus Edmonton on Thursday. The winger heading back to the minors likely means at least one of Anthony Cirelli (lower body), Nikita Kucherov (lower body) or Steven Stamkos (lower body) will be available against the Flyers on Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Brought up from minors•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Shipped down to minors•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Back with big club•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Sent down to minors•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Making NHL debut with big dogs•
-
Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Recalled to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.