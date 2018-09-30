Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Sent to AHL Syracuse
Volkov was dropped down to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Drafted in the second round in 2017, Volkov was terrific in his first AHL season, tallying 23 goals and 45 points in 75 games with the Syracuse Crunch. The 21-year-old Russian will likely see some scattered NHL playing time given any injuries to the Lightning's forward group.
