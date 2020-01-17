Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Shipped down to minors
Volkov was demoted to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Volkov's reassignment could be an indication that Patrick Maroon (undisclosed) will be available for Friday's matchup with Winnipeg. In eight NHL contests this season, the 22-year-old notched one assist, six shots and eight hits while averaging 10:12 of ice time.
