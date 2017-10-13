Lipanov posted a goal and two assists to help lead OHL Barrie to a 7-5 victory over Erie on Thursday.

With 13 points in his first nine games, Lipanov's first season in North America is off to a fast start. Of course, he is centering fellow countryman Andrei Svechnikov who has a chance to be the top overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Lipanov is strong defensively for a 19-year-old and he already has two shorthanded tallies this season. He is a player to monitor in keeper/dynasty leagues.