Lipanov picked up a pair of assists in OHL Kitchener's 8-4 victory over Erie on Wednesday.

Lipanov was viewed as a high-floor/low-ceiling prospect when drafted 76th overall by Tampa Bay in 2017 and his stock has since cratered. Lipanov has displayed no ability to score at the OHL level (he has eight goals and 23 points in 44 games this season for Kitchener) and he is somehow rocking a minus-30 rating on a club that is currently sporting a record above .500 (24-23-3). Lipanov, who will turn 20 years old in August, has youth on his side, but he is trending towards non-prospect status.