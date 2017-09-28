Play

Lipanov put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level deal with Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Lipanov joined OHL Barrie for his first taste of North American hockey this year and has already picked up an assist in his first two games. The center made seven appearances for Russia's U18 club in which he snagged a trio of helpers and a plus-3 rating.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories