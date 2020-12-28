Ottawa traded Nilsson (concussion) and Marian Gaborik to Tampa Bay in exchange for Cedric Paquette, Braydon Coburn, and a 2022 second-round pick on Sunday.

Nilsson hasn't played since Dec. 16 of last season and is still experiencing some concussion symptoms. The Lightning have already announced that he will not play this season and will be placed on long-term injured reserve. The 30-year-old netminder will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.