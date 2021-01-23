Tampa Bay promoted Borgman from the taxi squad to the active roster Friday, per TSN.
Although he's on the active roster, Borgman isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The 25-year-old Swede hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18, when he picked up 11 points in 48 games with Toronto.
